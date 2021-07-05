Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Hits $62.32 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00015194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $62.32 million and $9.06 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Firo has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,048.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.90 or 0.06549172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.09 or 0.01504009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00408429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.97 or 0.00643105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00423285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00333864 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,047,380 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

