First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in June

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.24. 369,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.55. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

