First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,776 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First BanCorp. worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.40. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

