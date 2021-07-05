First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 759,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 130.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Busey by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

