First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post sales of $11.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.04 million, with estimates ranging from $47.17 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $15.12 on Monday. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $146.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

