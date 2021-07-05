First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $57.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $45.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $226.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $680.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

