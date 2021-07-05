Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,613. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

