Flamingo (FLM) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $57.10 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00134641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00166378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,167.67 or 1.00155811 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

