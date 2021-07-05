FLIP (FLP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $198,424.80

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $198,424.80 and $60.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.77 or 0.00817736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.83 or 0.08023642 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.