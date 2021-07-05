Flowchain 1-Day Volume Hits $66,580.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $8,308.80 and $66,580.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.39 or 0.00815241 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

