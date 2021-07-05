Fluity Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Fluity has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,023.76 or 0.99789507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,260,193 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

