Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

PDYPY traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.96. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,621. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $66.65 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

