FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Hits $11.17 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. FOAM has a total market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $16,000.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00862001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.33 or 0.08132657 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,573,850 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.