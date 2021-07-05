Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

FOCS opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

