Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 832,297 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

