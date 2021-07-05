Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.13. 16,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 25,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

