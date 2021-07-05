Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 1,975 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.98. 9,060,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

