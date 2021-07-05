Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.91. 3,835,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

