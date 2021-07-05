Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.08. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

