Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 1,934 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $56.44. 11,392,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,452,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

