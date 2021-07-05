Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Fox Factory worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF stock opened at $155.25 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.