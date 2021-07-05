Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $79,806.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00165139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,175.28 or 1.00089201 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

