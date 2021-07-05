Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNV opened at $147.74 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.80.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

