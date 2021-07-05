Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.20% of MGM Growth Properties worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,186,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,929,000 after purchasing an additional 635,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $14,757,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.