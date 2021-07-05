Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,292 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.47.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.