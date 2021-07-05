Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,889 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

