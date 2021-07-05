Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $6.78 Million in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.16% of Gemini Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMTX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 13.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

