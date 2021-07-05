Freemont Management S.A. Takes $3.13 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $1,680,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 988,735 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 25.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in SEA by 34.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Shares of SE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.70. 1,874,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,889. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $297.75. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.