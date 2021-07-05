Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 76,270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,167 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $2,754,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,168,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.14. 10,228,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,572,080. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

