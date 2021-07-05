Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FNLPF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,603. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

