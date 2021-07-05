Fuse Network Price Hits $0.0609 on Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $380,070.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00134893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00167446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,792.68 or 1.00310089 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

