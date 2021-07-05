Fusible (FUSII) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $279,394.62 and approximately $1,239.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.98 or 1.00096136 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.