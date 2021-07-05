Fusible (FUSII) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Fusible has a total market cap of $276,127.50 and $575.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusible has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00139523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.92 or 1.00254436 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.00915642 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

