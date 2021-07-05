FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.67.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.