FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

