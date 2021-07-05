FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Abcam plc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abcam in a report released on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM opened at $19.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,775,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,527,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

