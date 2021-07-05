FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $10.46 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.