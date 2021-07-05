FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $10.46 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.