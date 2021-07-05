FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

FSUGY stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

