FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.