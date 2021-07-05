FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Vale stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

