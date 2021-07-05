FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.48). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

