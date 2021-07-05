FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$3.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.11. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.16 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

