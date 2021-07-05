FY2021 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Lifted by William Blair

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $8.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.74. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%.

UNF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

UNF stock opened at $226.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

