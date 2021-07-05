FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Covey Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:FC opened at $34.29 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.07 million, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

