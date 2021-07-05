FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Raised by Analyst

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $8.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE:BBL opened at $60.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,522,000 after buying an additional 191,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.