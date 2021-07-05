FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Boosted by Analyst

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

