FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Cut by Cormark

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company.

TCS stock opened at C$41.74 on Monday. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.83 and a 1 year high of C$66.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

