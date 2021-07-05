FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Increased by G.Research (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

