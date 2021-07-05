FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Increased by G.Research (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
