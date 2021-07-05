GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 55,810 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,810 shares during the period. CoreLogic accounts for approximately 1.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.17% of CoreLogic worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the first quarter worth $1,207,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

