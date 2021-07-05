GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 177,423 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,423 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises approximately 3.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.12% of Slack Technologies worth $27,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WORK opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

